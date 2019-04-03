



— Loved ones are remembering Samantha Josephson , the college student murdered over the weekend after police say she got in to the wrong car.

Funeral services were getting underway Wednesday at Congregation Beth Chaim in Princeton Junction. Josephson was from Robbinsville and attended college in South Carolina, CBS2’s Chris Wragge reported.

A cousin spoke for the family.

“The sadness that is being suffered will never end. It may wane in the future, but it will always leave a hole in the hearts,” Seth Josephson said.

Web Extra: Samantha Josephson Family Statement Before Funeral

Samantha Josephson’s family is now calling for a change in how ride-hailing services operate. Her father was in tears at an emotional memorial on Tuesday night. The glow of candlelight lent a somber warmth to the chilly evening, where an emotional Seymour Josephson spoke to the crowd.

“I’m telling you this is nothing that you would ever want to do. You don’t want to go through this,” Seymour Josephson said.

His 21-year-old daughter, a University of South Carolina student, was killed when police say she mistakenly got in to a car she thought was her Uber ride home from a bar near campus. Her body was later found dumped, and the man driving a black Chevy Impala was arrested and charged with her death.

Her father is now urging lawmakers across several states to enact legislation to make for-hire vehicles more identifiable.

“Why not have something on the car, on the app, you can put it up to it, read a bar, and if it’s green that’s my car. If it’s red, nope, that’s not my car. I’m backing away,” Seymour Josephson said.

Samantha’s boyfriend was devastated by her death.

“She was the love of my life,” Greg Corbishley said.

He echoed the same pleas for safety.

“Please, please, if there is anything you can do extra to make sure that the driver of your Uber is there for you, please take that extra step,” Corbishley said.

Samantha’s mother was embraced by neighbors and friends who said her daughter, known by many as “Sammy,” was a vibrant young woman.

“She loved life and took advantage of every moment that God gave her,” one person said.

“Sammy will be known for her selflessness, her wit, her infectious laugh, her bright, beautiful smile,” another said.

Her father shared his own thoughts.

“She’s as kooky and laughable and light-hearted and one of the best kids that you’ll ever meet in your entire life,” Seymour Josephson said.

Josephson will be laid to rest at Perrineville Cemetery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Josephson family. As of early Wednesday afternoon, it has raised more than $73,000.