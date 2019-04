NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A school bus collided with a car and overturned Wednesday morning in Queens.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. at Hoyt Avenue and 29th Street, near an entrance ramp to the RFK-Triboro Bridge.

The school bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It does not appear there were any children on the bus.

The driver of the car was taken into custody at the scene.

