



desperate search is underway for a Staten Island mother and teacher who has been missing since the weekend.

Police said Jeanine Cammarata was last seen on Saturday night by her boyfriend when she dropped him off at his apartment on McVeigh Avenue in Heartland Village. He reported her missing Tuesday.

The 37-year-old mother of three is a teacher at P.S. 29 in Castleton Corners. Her sister told CBS2 she also worked at a local Dollar Store to make ends meet. She hasn’t shown up for either since last week.

Her worried loved ones want her safe return.

“If anybody knows where Jeanine is, please,” said her landlord, Jose Perez.

The landlord said he hasn’t seen Cammarata’s white Chevy parked outside her apartment on Cassidy Place since last week.

“She would always text me or something, she would let me know if she was going somewhere. So that’s why I just couldn’t believe that she was actually missing,” he added.

We are asking for your assistance in locating a missing 37 year old female named Jeanine Cammarata, who was last seen on the evening of March 30th at a residence on Mcveigh Pl. She drives a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. Any info contact the 120 Pct. pic.twitter.com/oIFdpXIL1R — NYPD 120th Precinct (@NYPD120Pct) April 2, 2019

Police said her roommate received a text message from Cammarata on Monday saying she’s OK, but her roommate does not believe Cammarata wrote the text.

“She would never run away. She’s got her kids. She would never do that,” Perez said.

CBS2 spoke with her sister in Florida who said Cammarata has been fighting for custody of her kids, who currently live with their father, her ex-husband.

“She was supposed to have an appearance Monday and she never showed,” Christine Ross told CBS2 over the phone.

Her sister also said Cammarata hasn’t shown up for either of her jobs.

“She loves her job. She’s been a teacher for a very long time,” she said. “She’s pretty much always working.”

Ross said she, too, has not heard from her sister in a few days.

“The last I talked to her was Friday morning. We were talking about her coming to visit me,” she said.

Cammarata is 4 feet 11 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.