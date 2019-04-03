



– A friend of a missing Staten Island woman texted with someone using her phone, but she does not believe the person on the other end was actually 37-year-old teacher and mother Jeanine Cammarata.

Friends and family are in a desperate search to find Cammarata who has been missing since Saturday night. She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Cammarata’s friend Jessica Pobega tried to message her but questioned who was answering. Below are screenshots of the messages, with the names of other people and profanities blocked.