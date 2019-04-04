CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP)Elon Musk was in a Manhattan court Thursday to face possible contempt of court charges.

A federal judge was hearing arguments about whether Musk should be held in contempt for violating an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC says Musk violated the settlement when he tweeted about Tesla‘s vehicle production in February without a lawyer’s approval.

Tesla shares, meanwhile, fell nearly 9% after the company reported production and deliveries slowed in the first quarter.

