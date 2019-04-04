



The NCAA Final Four tournament is upon us, and what better way to prove you made the trip north to Minneapolis than to snap a shot of the city’s one-of-a-kind skyline? Take a look at the list below for the best places to get a view of the city.

Guthrie Theater’s Amber Box (Yellow Room)

The Amber Box at the Guthrie provides an almost 360-degree view of the city. From downtown to northeast to the Stone Arch Bridge, spectators are treated to a “warm, optimistic view of Minneapolis throughout the year.”

Head to the Guthrie Theater’s website to plan your visit.

Stone Arch Bridge

And speaking of the Stone Arch Bridge, both above and below it offer a bird’s eye view of Minneapolis. The railroad-line-turned-pedestrian-bridge is made of limestone and granite, and spans the Mississippi river below St. Anthony Falls.

You can walk, run or ride your bicycle over the bridge, while trails leading down to the river offer a unique view of the bridge itself.

A parking lot is available at 100 West River Parkway.

RELATED: Final Four Guide: 10 Fun Things To Check Out In The Twin Cities

Ridgway Parkway Park

If you’re looking to catch your bearings outside of Minneapolis’ downtown commotion, head to Ridgeway Parkway Park just north of Interstate 35W. The park is tucked away between a cemetery and rolling hill landscape, which overlooks the city’s skyline.

Benches dot the park, offering visitors a place to rest and reflect.

Find the park at 3109 Ridgway Parkway.

Foshay Tower Observation Deck

The Foshay Tower is one of the most recognizable skyscrapers downtown. The building was imagined as a tribute to the Washington Monument and was erected in 1929. Standing at 447 feet tall, the tower’s Observation Deck on the 31st floor offers a full, outdoor view of the city below.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 4 through 14. Kids 3-years-old and under are free.

Aster Cafe

St. Anthony Main’s Aster Cafe is located on the banks of the Mississippi River. Not only can you stop in the restaurant for a great meal, but you can also hear some of the Twin Cities’ best local artists showcased on the cafe’s intimate dining room stage.

Sit on the restaurant’s patio, or take a step out on Main’s stone street to reveal an exclusive view of the city’s skyline. You can find the Aster Cafe at 125 SE Main St.



Lake Bde Maka Ska

The largest lake on Minneapolis’ Chain of Lakes offers a chance to get out and stretch your legs, but to also view the city mixed in with a little nature. You can walk, run, bike or drive around the lake, and stop on one of the path’s many benches or beaches to take it all in.

A paid parking lot is available, though locals routinely find street parking for free.

Find the pavilion at 3000 Calhoun Parkway.

Our team has put together a number of guides to the Final Four, which you can find here.