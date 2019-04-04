



If there’s one thing you have to see while visiting Minnesota, it’s definitely the Mall of America.

The mall, known as ‘MOA’ to locals, is home to more than 520 stores and sees over 40 million visitors each year. The building spans across 5.6 million square feet and is filled with hundreds of attractions.

For many, the experience can be quite overwhelming — even for Minnesotans.

So we narrowed down our top 10 favorite things to do at the Mall of America below:

1.) Shopping, of course!

At the Mall of America, you’re guaranteed to find all of your favorite stores in one place — you might even find them on multiple levels!

If you haven’t been to MOA before, be sure to take advantage of the touch screen maps scattered throughout the mall. You can also look into all of your shopping options in the mall’s directory here.

Keep in mind stores are often sorted by price — meaning that retailers with higher-end goods are typically found on the first floor, while less expensive products are found on the fourth floor.

2.) Nickelodeon Universe

In the center of this giant mall is the nation’s largest indoor theme park!

Nickelodeon Universe has attractions that appeal to every age group. With 27 rides, a ropes course, a zip line and a 56-foot anchor drop, it’s sure to be a hit for the whole family.

To learn more about pricing and all day wristbands click here.

3.) Flyover America

Flyover America is a virtual reality ride that gives guests a bird’s eye view of sights across the country.

The flight simulation lasts around ten minutes and includes wind, mist and even scents!

To learn more click here.

4.) Play Miniature Golf

It’s an activity perfect for the whole family.

Located on the third level, Moose Mountain Adventure Golf is an 18-hole miniature golf course. It’s fully accessible and quite affordable. To learn more about pricing click here.

5.) Dine In Style

Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a luxurious meal, the Mall of America has plenty of dining options that are sure to fit your family’s budget.

You can search all of the food and drink options in the mall’s directory here.

6.) Enjoy Something Sweet

It’s said to be the sweetest new attraction at MOA.

Candytopia is an interactive experience that takes guests through more than one dozen rooms filled with an assortment of life-size candy constructions.

Here guests will get to sample nine candy items, including gummies, chocolate treats and various nostalgic favorites.

Candytopia is located on level two of the mall.

To learn more click here.

7.) Go Under The Sea

Discover the magic at the Mall of America’s Sea Life! The aquarium is home to ten thousand sea creatures including sharks, jellyfish, rays, turtles, seahorses and more!

For all the details click here.

8.) Find Your Way Through The Escape Game

Are you up for a challenge?

Here at the Escape Game, you and your team will work together to find clues, overcome obstacles and ultimately complete your mission.

Guest can choose from five different adventures including, The Heist, Prison Break, Gold Rush and more!

For more information click here.

9.) Get Creative At Crayola

Here at the Crayola Store kids can take part in more than 20 hands-on activities including, designing your own coloring sheet, creating custom crayons and more!

You can also grab a bite to eat at Cafe Crayola.

For all the details click here.

10.) Catch A Movie!

After a long day on your feet, stop by the CMX Market Cinema and catch the latest blockbuster film.

The CMX Cinema features a variety of foods, including handcrafted pizzas, charcuterie platters, market-fresh salads and more!

There’s also a professional mixologist on hand to whip up your favorite cocktail.

For more information click here.