NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s going to beautiful out this weekend, and what better way to celebrate the warmer temperatures than with fun activities in and around the city?

Time Out New York editor Jennifer Picht joined CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge to highlight some events you don’t want to miss out on.

Brooklyn Folk Festival

Who: Everyone

When: Friday 4/5 – Sunday 4/7, 7:30pm

Where: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague St.

Tickets $25 – $40; three-day pass $85 — adults

Children age 5 and under get in free

Children age 6-12 are 1/2 price

Smorgasburg

Who: Everyone

When: Saturday, 4/6 and Sunday, 4/7

Where: Saturdays – 90 Kent Ave.; East Dr at Lincoln Road,

Sundays – Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill

Make sure to check out the The Pizza Cupcake and Geometric kombucha pops at The Better.

Central Park Cherry Blossoms Tour

Who: Everyone

When: Sunday, 4/7

Where: Central Park

Price – $15