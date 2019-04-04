CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Smorgasburg, Time Out New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s going to beautiful out this weekend, and what better way to celebrate the warmer temperatures than with fun activities in and around the city?

Time Out New York editor Jennifer Picht joined CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge to highlight some events you don’t want to miss out on.

Brooklyn Folk Festival

Who: Everyone
When: Friday 4/5 – Sunday 4/7, 7:30pm
Where: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague St.

Tickets $25 – $40; three-day pass $85 — adults
Children age 5 and under get in free
Children age 6-12 are 1/2 price

Smorgasburg

Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, 4/6 and Sunday, 4/7
Where: Saturdays – 90 Kent Ave.; East Dr at Lincoln Road,
Sundays – Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill

Make sure to check out the The Pizza Cupcake and Geometric kombucha pops at The Better.

Central Park Cherry Blossoms Tour

Who: Everyone
When: Sunday, 4/7
Where: Central Park

Price – $15

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s