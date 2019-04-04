NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s going to beautiful out this weekend, and what better way to celebrate the warmer temperatures than with fun activities in and around the city?
Time Out New York editor Jennifer Picht joined CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge to highlight some events you don’t want to miss out on.
Brooklyn Folk Festival
Who: Everyone
When: Friday 4/5 – Sunday 4/7, 7:30pm
Where: St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church, 157 Montague St.
Tickets $25 – $40; three-day pass $85 — adults
Children age 5 and under get in free
Children age 6-12 are 1/2 price
Smorgasburg
Who: Everyone
When: Saturday, 4/6 and Sunday, 4/7
Where: Saturdays – 90 Kent Ave.; East Dr at Lincoln Road,
Sundays – Prospect Park’s Breeze Hill
Make sure to check out the The Pizza Cupcake and Geometric kombucha pops at The Better.
Central Park Cherry Blossoms Tour
Who: Everyone
When: Sunday, 4/7
Where: Central Park
Price – $15