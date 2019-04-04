CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, new uniforms, New York Jets, NFL, Steve Overmyer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Is it better to look good than to feel good?

With offseason acquisitions like Le’Veon Bell and C.J. Mosely, the Jets want to do both.

On Thursday, they unveiled new uniforms that chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said have been in the works since 2014.

Modeled by the team’s stars – including Sam Darnold, Jamal Adams, Quincy Enunwa, and Avery Williamson – the new colors were named just for the Jets.

Those 2019 threads go by “Gotham green,” “spotlight white,” and “stealth black.”

“It’s beautiful. It’s different. It brings new energy to the organization. It’s a new era. It’s a new start,” Jamal Adams said.

“The black with the green. That’s my favorite. Yeah, that’s my favorite. If we start winning with it we can’t switch. Can’t switch, we gotta keep it,” Avery Williamson joked.

