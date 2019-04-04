



– An international problem may get a local solution in Nassau County.

The Town Of Oyster Bay will become the first in Nassau County to set up glass recycling stations for residents, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Officials began installing five collection igloo pods and asking the public to drop off their cleaned-out glass.

“Residents have to take tops off,” noted Commissioner of Public Works Richard Lenz. “They have to remove all the labels and make sure they are washed out.”

“We hear the public’s cry that these products need to be recycled,” said Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “We’re coming up with alternatives, we’re coming up with solutions.”

A company in Jamaica, Queens, plans to take Oyster Bay’s glass and grind it down into the consistency of sand and turn it into landscaping gravel.

Glass is no longer accepted for recycling by many municipalities since there is no commercial market for it. The glass actually contaminates other waste in the recycling stream like paper and plastic.

Last fall, communities across Long Island that had adopted single-stream recycling ran into trouble. While single-stream sorting can mechanically separates different materials that consumers throw out all at once, they found the end product in single stream was not pure enough to be sold.

China, the world’s leading buyer, no longer accepts such mixed recyclables. As a result, neither do many Long Island municipalities.