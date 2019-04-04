



The NYPD is trying to track down a man accused of attacking women inside Brooklyn’s Prospect Park.

In the first incident on February 24, police said the man approached a 58-year-old woman and pulled her hair.

Then on March 11, he allegedly forced a 24-year-old woman to perform oral sex on him.

Two days later, police said the man approached a 26-year-old woman, knocked her cellphone out of her hand and pulled her hair. He allegedly took her phone and took off toward Prospect Park Zoo.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case, along with a sketch. He’s described as a black man in his late 20s, 5 feet 7 to 9 inches tall, last seen wearing a red pullover sweatshirt with a white stripe and blue jeans.

