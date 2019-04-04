



A man allegedly punched a 52-year-old woman in the face and broke her nose after she told him to stop harassing other women on the subway.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on March 21 at the Church Avenue station in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Police said the man followed the victim above ground and punched her in the face, breaking her nose.

The woman refused medical attention.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as black, 20 to 30 years old, with shoulder-length braids, last seen wearing a white hooded shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.