CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man allegedly punched a 52-year-old woman in the face and broke her nose after she told him to stop harassing other women on the subway.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on March 21 at the Church Avenue station in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Police said the man followed the victim above ground and punched her in the face, breaking her nose.

(Credit: NYPD)

The woman refused medical attention.

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as black, 20 to 30 years old, with shoulder-length braids, last seen wearing a white hooded shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s