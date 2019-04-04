



– Looking for a chance to get away? A night of relaxation?

Well, soon, you may not have to look any further than a small island retreat off the Bronx.

Developers there are looking to possibly build a small island retreat.

It’s called Rat Island, but no, there are no rats. That’s just a nickname it acquired years ago. It’s less than a quarter mile from City Island, nestled between City Island and Hart Island.

Alex Schibli, 79, is a retired mechanical engineer and one of the two owners of the island, which is believed to be the only privately owned island in the city.

Web Extra: See The Renderings

Rat Island Yoga Retreat Rendering (credit: Jendretzki Design + Archipx)

He and his partner purchased it an auction back in 2011 for $176,000. Since then, they have used the barren island for small picnics and day trips, and an artist donated a statue of William Tell that was placed on the island.

Recently, developers approached them looking to build a retreat on the island, CBSN New York’s John Dias reported.

They designed impressive renderings, which show 10 wooden cabins. It will be desigend as a yoga, canoeing or fishing retreat.

The island is 2.5 acres but at high tide it shrinks to under an acre. That will be a challenge when it comes to the official designs.

Schibli and his partner say they will only go through with it if it doesn’t negatively impact the neighborhood and if it’s absolutely sustainable.

“No connections to land, have solar thermal, solar electric and wind energy. Have water, recycling, rain water collection, make water out there with reverse osmosis and have it completely natural, maybe compost toilets,” Schibli said.

He even envisions solar powered water taxis to get people there.

He’s going through the zoning and permit process now.

As for what it would cost to spend the night? It would be comparable to Manhattan hotels, he said.