



Today is the day New York Mets fans have been waiting for.

The Mets are back in town and getting ready for their home opener. They will take on the Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m. in Queens.

Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to start, his second against the Nationals.

New York beat the Nationals twice in a three-game series last week, and the Mets are headed into Thursday’s game with momentum.

On Wednesday night, Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 14 over seven scoreless innings and hit a homer, adding to the team’s win over the Miami Marlins and completing a three-game sweep.

Overall, the Mets are off to a strong start this season, going into Thursday’s game with a 5-1 record.

For the players, the focus is on what’s ahead.

“Last year’s over, it’s a new year. I think that’s my mindset,” said deGrom. “Go out there, continue to try to work and get better and figure out ways to get guys out.”

Gil Hodges Jr. will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Ed Kranepool. Gil Hodges Sr. was the manager of the 1969 World Series champion Mets, and Thursday would have been his 95th birthday.