



A 16-year-old boy with autism was found Thursday after he went missing on Long Island.

Nassau County police said Daniel Velez was last seen leaving his Lakeview home around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear where he was headed, but police said the boy mentioned that he wanted to go to Coney Island.

Velez is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 260 pounds, with a stocky build, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, green shirt, gray sweatpants, multi-colored beanie and multi-colored sneakers.