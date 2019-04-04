(CBS Local)– A lot has changed for comedian Nate Bargatze since his day on the New York comedy circuit.

The Tennessee native recently released a new Netflix comedy special called “The Tennessee Kid” and will be touring around the country this spring and fall. While Bargatze is a recognizable name in the comedy world today, it was a much different story back in 2004.

“It was a whirlwind. You go on stage basically every night,” said Bargatze in an interview with CBS Local. “I handed out flyers and I stood on a corner. I did Times Square and I was terrible at it. I would do that for stage time. You’d be at the club until 3 am. I worked at FedEx for a minute and sometimes I would just stay up because I threw boxes. Luckily I was 24 and 25, but it was brutal. I walked dogs for a minute. I’m from Tennessee where no one pays you to walk their dog.”

While some comedians are trying to figure out how to be funny in 2019, Bargatze thinks it is a great time to be in comedy.

“It’s unbelievable. Comedy is being searched for and with Netflix the specials are all up there. People find them whenever,” said Bargatze. “It’s the best time to be in comedy at the moment. It’s wild to see the reach it has.”

“The Tennessee Kid” was Bargatze’s first hour long comedy special with Netflix. He did a 30 minute stand up show in 2017 and this one was much more intense.

“It took a year and a half to make this and I’m on the road every weekend,” said Bargatze. “I’m getting after it, doing all kinds of shows and coming up with more material. It takes a very long time.”