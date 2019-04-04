BreakingSources Tell CBS2 Police Trying To ID Body Found Amid Search For Missing SI Mom
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


(Credit: CBS2)

It will be another decent looking day, albeit a little cooler. Temperatures are expected to be closer to seasonal in the upper 50s or so.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will remain quiet, though we will see some added cloud cover as our next system approaches. It will be another chilly one with temps bottoming out in the upper 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Disorganized rain and snow will be possible tomorrow morning with the snow staying primarily north and west of the city. Then into the afternoon and evening we’ll see more organized rain fill into our area before wrapping up early Saturday morning. As for the remainder of Saturday, expect clearing skies with highs in the 60s.

