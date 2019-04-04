NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For nearly two decades, Glen Sather helped turn the Rangers into one of the NHL’s best franchises. Now, it appears his time as the face of the front office is coming to an end.

According to the New York Post, Sather is expected to step down as team president at the end of the season.

The 75-year-old is expected to inform Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan of his decision soon, the Post reported.

Prior to joining the Rangers in 2000, Sather won five Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers as head coach and general manager.

With New York, Sather served as president and GM for the first 15 years of his reign, and briefly coached the team from Jan. 30, 2003 until Feb. 25, 2004, following the firing of Bryan Trottier. Sather relinquished the GM job to Jeff Gorton prior to the 2015-16 season.

Sather rebuilt the Rangers during his first four seasons, and then his teams made the playoffs in 11 of the next 12 seasons, including advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in 2013-14 and winning the Presidents Trophy, awarded to the team with the most points during the regular season, in 2014-15.

Sather’s decision to retire could have an impact on Gorton, considering the person hired to replace Sather may want to bring in his own GM. The Rangers have missed the playoffs the last two seasons and are in the throes of a massive rebuild. With two games to play in the regular season, New York (31-36-13) has 75 points and has a chance to better last season’s mark of 77, despite selling off many of its high-priced players at the recent trade deadline.