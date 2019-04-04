CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 15-year-old boy has been identified and reunited with his family after he was found alone Wednesday in Manhattan.

Police were called to a building on Eighth Avenue between 36th and 37th Streets after the child was discovered on the ninth floor.

(Credit: NYPD)

Investigators said the boy only spoke creole.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

