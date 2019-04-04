



A 15-year-old boy has been identified and reunited with his family after he was found alone Wednesday in Manhattan.

Police were called to a building on Eighth Avenue between 36th and 37th Streets after the child was discovered on the ninth floor.

Investigators said the boy only spoke creole.

