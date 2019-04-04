



Police in Manhattan need the public’s help identifying a young boy found in Midtown Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a building on Eighth Avenue between 36th and 37th Streets after the boy was found on the alone on the ninth floor.

Investigators believe the child is between nine and 12 years-old and speaks creole.

Officers took the boy to Bellevue Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.