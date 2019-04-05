CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bronx rapper Cardi B earned the most nominations for this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

She was nominated for 21 awards, including top artist, top Billboard 100 album and top Hot 100 song.

Drake and Post Malone follow behind with 17 nominations each. Ariana Grande has nine.

Cardi B shared her excitement with fans on Instagram.

“I remember when all I wanted to do was chart on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. I was like, if I chart, I’m official,” she said.

