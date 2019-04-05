NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Manhattan’s Fashion Institute of Technology was placed on lockdown Friday evening after there were reports of a person with a gun at the school.

The NYPD is reporting that one suspect is in custody and there is no active shooter scene and no shots have been fired.

We have 1 in custody and there is no active threat in regard to the incident in the confines of the @NYPD10Pct . — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 5, 2019

According to police sources, authorities received a call around 6 p.m. about a suspect with a weapon inside FIT.

The threat reportedly came over social media as an Instagram message saying “TGIF school shooter.”

Officers quickly responded and found the suspect at a Union Square bookstore, armed with a pellet gun. Police believe there is no further threat against the school on West 27th Street.

CBSN New York’s Valerie Castro reports that FIT students were later able to leave the building after a “shelter in place” order was lifted.

