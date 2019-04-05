



– Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday that 537 cities and towns across New Jersey will share in $161.25 million in grants for road, bridges, and quality-of-life improvements.

“Supporting New Jersey’s communities through funding for infrastructure maintenance and renewal is a core component of good government, and stands at the top of this Administration’s priorities,” said Murphy.

The grants were given out based on evaluations from an independent panel of New Jersey municipal engineers with the support of NJDOT.

Web Extra: Gov. Murphy Announces Infrastructure Grants



READ: 2019 Municipal Aid Grant Recipients In New Jersey

The announcement came a day after an alarming new national report revealed that many of the nation’s bridges are structurally deficient, including 544 in New Jersey.

A bridge over the Garden State Parkway near Springfield and Clinton avenues in Irvington is not only one of the most traveled, it’s also one of the most structurally deficient bridges in New Jersey.

READ: American Road & Transportation Builders Association 2019 Bridge Report

“I am pleased to see municipalities receive funding for critical transportation projects throughout the state,” said Assemblyman Benson, who is also chair of the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee. “After years of underfunding, NJDOT is continuing along the right track to support more local projects and improve our roads.”