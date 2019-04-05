



The operator of Prestige Limo – the company involved in a horrific accident that left 20 people dead last year – has been indicted in connection with the deadly crash.

CBS-affiliate WRGB reports that Nauman Hussain is facing 20 counts of manslaughter and 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide for the fatal wreck in Schoharie, New York last October.

The modified 2001 Ford Excursion blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection on Oct. 6 and crashed beside a country store, killing the driver, 17 passengers on a birthday outing and two pedestrians.

Shortly after the crash, Gov. Andrew Cuomo shed more light on what would become a months-long investigation, revealing that the limo involved in the crash failed an inspection in September and that the driver wasn’t properly licensed for that vehicle.

Hussain will reportedly be arraigned on Wednesday, April 10.