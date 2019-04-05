CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Connie Watton, Local TV, Melanie Liverpool, New York, Times Square


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman who shoved another woman to her death at a Midtown subway station has been sentenced to 20 years to life.

Melanie Liverpool, 33, was found guilty of pushing Connie Watton in front of an oncoming train at the Times Square-42nd Street subway station on Nov. 7, 2016.

Liverpool was immediately placed under arrest on the platform of a southbound No. 1 train moments after police said she pushed Watton, a 49-year-old woman from Long Island City, Queens.

During her arraignment Liverpool said, “I didn’t admit to nothing” and initially entered a plea of not guilty, but changed her plea on March 4, 2019, to murder in the second degree, the sole count in the indictment against her.

The judge explained the sentencing since Liverpool, after her initial denials, ultimately pleaded guilty, took responsibility and spared everyone a trial.

Melanie Liverpool

Melanie Liverpool appears in court on Nov. 8, 2016 (Credit: CBS2)

The fact she could be out within her lifetime made some of the victims’ loved ones angry, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

“Everything that day was taken away from her and from me,” said Robert Watton during the victim impact statements read in court Friday. “I’m haunted by what was done to her.”

Robert Watton said the couple met in 2005. Melanie was from the Philippines and worked as a housekeeper and private cook for a wealthy family. He described her as generous, thoughtful and unique, sending money home to the Philippines to help her family.

“Connie did not deserve this,” he said.

Liverpool did not look at him as he said to her “you are heartless and you have no soul.”

Connie Watton (credit: Mark Korman)

“She will be eligible for parole in about the same age Connie made it to,” said Robert. “Connie can’t get a second chance why should she.”

Liverpool did not speak at all. After the hearing, her attorney explained that she is remorseful.

In handing down the maximum sentence, the judge said “this is the quintessential urban nightmare” for a stranger in the subways to “snuff out someone’s life.”

