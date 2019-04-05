by Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Rain will gradually fill in this afternoon with some leftover snow across northern sections. Highs today won’t even come close to normal — only the low to mid 40s.

The rain will become a little heavier and more widespread this evening with just some leftover showers overnight. Expect temps to hold steady in the low to mid 40s.

After an early shower, it looks like Saturday will shape up with increasing sunshine. Temperatures will be running much warmer, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

As for Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s again.