By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

A cold front is passing as we speak and temps have responded nicely…in a bad way. Lots of temperature readings in the 30s, and even some light snow/mix north and west of NYC.

Its going to be a cold, raw, and damp day. Not our best spring fling. The rainfall is generally light, there is little to no flooding risk, or any severe weather. It’s really just an uncomfortable, chilly day.

Any snowfall accumulation is light and will melt quickly. We rebound very nicely by Saturday afternoon. Temps respond by soaring into the mid to upper 60s. Have a great day despite the dreariness!