Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers can “wheely” help out sometimes.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers can “wheely” help out sometimes.
Subway riders came to the aid of a fellow passenger whose luggage got caught in the gap between the platform and the car.
It happened at around 8 a.m. Friday at the E train stop on 50th Street in Midtown.
Apparently the luggage wheel came off, and the passenger was frantically trying to pull it out.
Seeing what was going on, fellow passengers started pushing against the car, ultimately freeing the wheel.
When they successfully freed it, a sudden burst of applause broke out, along with a number of smiles.
“Everyone was cheering and actually smiling in the car. What a change,” said Stephanie Bassi.