NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An elementary school in Queens was briefly evacuated Friday because of an odor.

The FDNY was called around 10 a.m. to P.S. 143 Louis Armstrong School in Corona.

#FDNY confirms incident 34-74 113 St #Queens is under control and students are reentering building. Source of odor was coming from HVAC system on the roof. 6 total non-life-threatening injuries to civilians reported – 2 refused medical attention, 4 transported to local hospital — FDNY (@FDNY) April 5, 2019

Officials said the HVAC system on the roof was to blame for the fumes.

Six people suffered non-life threatening injuries, and four of them were taken to the hospital.

Students and staff has since been allowed back inside.