



Former WFAN radio host Craig Carton will be sentenced Friday on federal fraud charges.

Carton was convicted last November for his role in a plot to defraud investors with a ticket scam.

He took in millions telling victims he could get them VIP tickets to top concerts and sporting events, but he used that cash to pay off gambling debts and personal expenses.

MORE: Craig Carton Convicted On All Counts In Ponzi Scheme Trial

Carton faces up to 45 years in prison.

Last month, a judge sentenced a New Jersey man to nearly two years in prison for his role in the case.

Carton, 49, of Manhattan, co-hosted “Boomer and Carton” with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason but left the show after his arrest in 2017.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)