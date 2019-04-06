CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Broadway show “Hadestown” takes a look into another world.

Based on Greek mythology, the story revolves around Orpheus – motivated by love and lifted by music – who travels to the underworld after the death of his wife, Eurydice.

The show was a big hit off-Broadway and in London, and it is now back in New York on a larger stage.

“The primary themes of love, trust, faith, fear and how all of those interact with one another is to me the most special thing about the show,” said actor Reeve Carney.

“We have this one ancient couple who are destroying themselves and each other and the world in the process of their feud,” said director Rachel Chavkin. “We have this other young couple that we watch fall in love and lose and regain each other.”

“Hadestown” is now in previews at the Walter Kurt Theater, and opens April 17. For more information, see Hadestown.com.

