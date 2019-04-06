NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Mets had been using small-ball and timely hitting to jump out to a hot start this season, but you wouldn’t have known that after the home run barrage New York launched on Saturday.

Rookie Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano hit back-to-back home runs to begin the eighth and Keon Broxton lined an RBI single later in the inning, lifting the Mets over the Nationals 6-5.

Unlikely cleanup man J.D. Davis hit two home runs and Michael Conforto also connected as the Mets improved to 6-2.

The five longballs tied a franchise record for the most home runs in one home game; a record that includes Shea Stadium and the Polo Grounds.

Anthony Rendon hit a leadoff homer and Wilmer Difo added a two-run shot in the top of the eighth, putting Washington ahead 5-3. Both drives came off reliever Jeurys Familia (2-0) — never before had he given up two home runs in a game.

But the Mets bounced right back, with Alonso and Cano tagging Justin Miller to make it 5-all.

Tony Sipp (0-1) took over with two outs and Conforto greeted him with a double. After pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil was plunked by a pitch, Broxton singled to complete the comeback.

Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

A bizarre passed ball gave Washington a gift run in the seventh. With two outs and runners on first and second, pinch-hitter Matt Adams swung over a breaking ball from Familia.

But the pitch bounced under catcher Wilson Ramos, and he scrambled around the plate to find the ball. He couldn’t locate it, and by the time Familia rushed in and retrieved it near the backstop, Victor Robles had streaked home from second to pull the Nationals within 3-2.

Davis delivered the first multi-homer game of his brief career, lining solo drives off Patrick Corbin in the fourth inning and the sixth.

Acquired from Houston during the offseason in a minor deal, the 25-year-old Davis began the game with a career .189 batting average and five home runs.

Conforto also homered in the sixth. He’s 6-for-14 with four homers lifetime against Corbin, a two-time All-Star who signed a $140 million, six-year deal to leave Arizona and join the Nationals.

Mets starter Steven Matz was pulled after five shutout innings of two-hit ball. He labored to get there, striking out eight, walking four and throwing 103 pitches.

Matz has gone eight straight starts without a win or loss — his no-decision streak is the longest in Mets history.

NOT FINDING NIMMO:

Mets leadoff man Brandon Nimmo struck out in all three at-bats. He’s 2-for-26 this year, fanning 17 times.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Jeff McNeil didn’t start, resting his banged-up knee. It’s been ailing him since he knocked into an outfield fence in spring training.

UP NEXT:

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler (0-0, 7.20) got a no-decision vs. Washington last weekend, giving up four earned run in five innings.

