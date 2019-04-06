By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a chilly and dreary Friday, we enjoyed a stunner of a Saturday with abundant sun and mild temps in the 60s across the area. We’ll enjoy tranquil conditions throughout the night with generally clear skies and temps in the mid and upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be another fine day albeit with some extra late day clouds. Regardless, it’ll be dry and mild with temps in the mid 60s once again. Any outdoor plans look to be in great shape!

Monday will start off the work week with a bump in temps – many folks get into the 70s – but with scattered showers likely during the day. Expect temps cooling down through the week with the next chance for rain late Thursday night.