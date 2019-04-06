



A western New York man has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Patrick Carlineo Jr. was arrested after placing a threatening call to Omar’s office in Washington D.C. last month.

Authorities did not say when Carlineo was arrested.

Omar is among the first of two Muslim women to serve in Congress however, her first term has already been met by sharp criticism from the public and fellow Democrats over the congresswoman’s repeated comments which have been denounced as anti-Semitic.

The FBI said in a criminal complaint Carlineo called her a “terrorist” and threatened to shoot her.

The bureau said that Carlineo sounded angry during the call but “spelled his name correctly and provided contact information” to a staffer.

Carlineo told the FBI that he is a patriot, “loves the president and that he hates radical Muslims in our government,” the criminal complaint says.

Carlineo’s defense attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday.

Omar was met with backlash for several remarks she made earlier this year on Israel, including comments that American supporters of Israel are allegedly pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

The Somali-American politician later backtracked on her comments, saying “anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes.”

“I am absolutely convinced she should be taken off the Foreign Affairs Committee… the Foreign Affairs Committee is America’s face to the world,” Long Island congressman Peter King explained.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar did not lose her position on the House Foreign Affairs Committee despite the calls that she step down.

A House resolution condemning anti-Semitism and hate was later passed, but critics said the Democrat-led measure was watered down and failed to mention Omar’s actions specifically — choosing instead to condemn “anti-Semitism as hateful expressions of intolerance…” and also “…condemning anti-Muslim discrimination and bigotry against minorities.”

