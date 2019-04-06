



– Police are looking for help finding two men they say are connected to a 2018 shooting death in the Bronx.

Charles Powell, 24, was found shot in the head and leg on May 16, 2018, at East 169 Street and Clay Avenue in the Bronx. He later died at to Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

The NYPD have released two photos of people they want to locate and talk with about this crime. One was identified as 25-year-old Shawn Lewis.

