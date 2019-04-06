CBSN New YorkWatch Now
HOWARD BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two people were caught on camera breaking into a Queens church and stealing hundreds of dollars from a donation box.

The incident happened at St. Helen’s Roman Catholic Church, and the suspects appeared in no rush once they broke in, reports CBS2’s Marc Liverman.

A surveillance video a suspect lifting up what looks like one of the church’s donation boxes. She is shown slowly taking out cash from the bottom of a collection box, even counting and sorting it on the church floor.

Police say it happened around 3 a.m. on Thursday at the church on 83rd Street.

Investigators said one of the suspects broke the church door. Once inside, the other suspect stole about $400 in cash from four separate donation boxes.

Police say this red car was seen leaving the scene of a robbery at a Howard Beach church on April 4, 2019. (credit: NYPD)

The NYPD has also released a photo of the car those suspects took off in, a red four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

