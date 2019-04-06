



– A controversial measles state of emergency in Rockland County has been lifted, allowing unvaccinated children are no longer banned from going to public places.

Supreme Court Justice Rolf Thorsen ruled Friday in favor of several dozen parents challenging County Executive Ed Day’s order, part of efforts to stop a measles outbreak that has infected 166 people since October.

The judge decided the number of measles cases in the outbreak did not meet the legal requirement for the emergency order.

“The read I get on this right now is we have to wait until this gets much worse,” said Day. “While that may be legally sufficient, I think it is very wrongheaded and I’m hopeful we’re not going be forced to wait to see people get infected.”

The 30-day order enacted on March 26 banned unvaccinated people under 18 from gathering places including schools, stores and churches. Civil rights lawyer Michael Sussman called Day’s action “arbitrary and capricious.”

The judge said such emergency orders cannot exceed five days. He also noted that 166 measles cases in a population of 330,000 people over six months doesn’t constitute an “epidemic” meriting an emergency declaration.

