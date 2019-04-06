



– A student police say was behind a shooting scare at the Fashion Institute of technology has now been charged.

Classmates say 22-year-old Noah Lee posted a video on Instagram Friday holding what appears to be a handgun and ending with the words “school shooter, thank god its Friday.”

The school went into shelter in place mode around 6 p.m. and students hid in classrooms, closets and even in the dining hall kitchen.

“He was in my class,” said student Gianna Kingsland. “He asked the professor to leave early because he didn’t feel well.”

Kingsland said the suspect walked out, then posted a video to social media, holding what appeared to be a handgun and ending the video with the words “school shooter, thank god it’s Friday.”

Another picture was posted to the suspect’s Instagram account, appearing to show the student holding two firearms and wearing a gas mask.

Officers quickly responded and Lee at a Union Square Barnes & Noble bookstore, armed with a pellet gun.

Excellent Teamwork tonight by @NYPDPSA4, @NYPDSpecialops @NYPDPBMS, @NYPDCT @NYPDDetectives, and all the Tenth Precinct first responders for investigating and apprehending an individual who made threats with this pellet gun. #OneLessGun #NYPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/RMhzJLHA9t — NYPD 10th Precinct (@NYPD10Pct) April 6, 2019

Lee is facing several charges including criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of terrorism.

“I don’t know. Look, all I wanted was to go home because my parents are waiting for me,” said student Noe Ramirez.

Police believe there was no other threat against the school on West 27th Street.

