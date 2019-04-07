CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Baar Baar is New York’s first Indian gastropub, offering traditional Indian cuisine with a modern twist.

The menu offers an incredible depth of flavor, featuring age-old recipes that are brought to life using fresh, local produce.

Executive Chef Sujan Sarkar stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share his signature dishes.

TUNA BHEL | Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz. boiled potatoes
  • 5 oz. Yellowfin Tuna
  • 2 oz. shallot, finely chopped
  • 1 oz. fresh baby coriander
  • 1 teaspoon Togarashi Spice mix
  • 1 teaspoon Chaat Masala
  • 2 oz. baby radish, julienned
  • ¼ cup puffed black rice
  • 2.5 oz. Nylon Sev
  • ¼ avocado
  • 1 lemon

Method:

  1. Boil potatoes for 15 minutes until tender. Let it cool down, then peel and set aside in chiller for later use.
  2. Next make Puffed Black Rice:

Puffed Black Rice

Yield: ¾ cup puffed black rice

Cook time: 1 minute

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of canola or vegetable oil
  • ¼ cup raw black rice
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Chile powder or your favorite spice blend for seasoning

Method:

  1. In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat until it is 350° (or test the oil by dropping a few grains into the pan; the rice should sizzle immediately and quickly rise to the surface).
  2. Add the black rice to the pan (the oil will bubble a bit).
  3. Cook until the rice is crispy, some grains start to puff and you can see a bit of white inside the grains, 15 to 30 seconds.
  4. Use a frying spider or slotted spoon to transfer the rice to a paper-towel-lined rimmed sheet pan (cool the oil, drain through a fine-mesh sieve and store in an airtight container to use another time).
  5. Season the puffed rice.

SUNCHOKE CRISP | Servers 8-10

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups Thinly sliced Sunchoke
  • For frying- Canola Oil

Method:

  1. Heat Oil and Fry sliced sunchoke till crispy.
  2. Spread on a paper towel and cool.

TAMARIND CHUTNEY | Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sugar

. ½ cup jaggery

  • 10 oz. Tamarind Pulp
  • 2 teaspoon dry ginger root
  • 4 tablespoons red chili powder
  • 2 oz. whole cumin (roasted)
  • 1 cup water

Method:

  1. Boil water in a pot
  2. Add Tamarind Pulp, sugar and jaggery and let boil for 10 minutes
  3. Add rest of spices and boil for another 5 to 7 minutes on low heat
  4. Drain using a fine strainer and store in a container to cool

FINAL PLATING

  1. Dice Yellowfin Tuna into fine pieces and place it into a bowl
  2. Separate coriander top and stem, chop separately then set aside baby coriander for garnish at end
  3. Finely chop the shallot
  4. Juice lemon into a small bowl and set aside
  5. Dice avocado
  6. In a medium bowl mix boiled potatoes, shallot, coriander stem, Togarashi Spice, Chaat Masala, lemon juice, tamarind chutney and puffed black rice.
  7. Place the tuna mixture in a serving bowl.
  8. Place sliced radish, crispy sunchoke and garnish with baby coriander.
