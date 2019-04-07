Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Baar Baar is New York’s first Indian gastropub, offering traditional Indian cuisine with a modern twist.
The menu offers an incredible depth of flavor, featuring age-old recipes that are brought to life using fresh, local produce.
Executive Chef Sujan Sarkar stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share his signature dishes.
TUNA BHEL | Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. boiled potatoes
- 5 oz. Yellowfin Tuna
- 2 oz. shallot, finely chopped
- 1 oz. fresh baby coriander
- 1 teaspoon Togarashi Spice mix
- 1 teaspoon Chaat Masala
- 2 oz. baby radish, julienned
- ¼ cup puffed black rice
- 2.5 oz. Nylon Sev
- ¼ avocado
- 1 lemon
Method:
- Boil potatoes for 15 minutes until tender. Let it cool down, then peel and set aside in chiller for later use.
- Next make Puffed Black Rice:
Puffed Black Rice
Yield: ¾ cup puffed black rice
Cook time: 1 minute
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of canola or vegetable oil
- ¼ cup raw black rice
- Flaky sea salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Chile powder or your favorite spice blend for seasoning
Method:
- In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium-high heat until it is 350° (or test the oil by dropping a few grains into the pan; the rice should sizzle immediately and quickly rise to the surface).
- Add the black rice to the pan (the oil will bubble a bit).
- Cook until the rice is crispy, some grains start to puff and you can see a bit of white inside the grains, 15 to 30 seconds.
- Use a frying spider or slotted spoon to transfer the rice to a paper-towel-lined rimmed sheet pan (cool the oil, drain through a fine-mesh sieve and store in an airtight container to use another time).
- Season the puffed rice.
SUNCHOKE CRISP | Servers 8-10
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Thinly sliced Sunchoke
- For frying- Canola Oil
Method:
- Heat Oil and Fry sliced sunchoke till crispy.
- Spread on a paper towel and cool.
TAMARIND CHUTNEY | Serves 8-10
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar
. ½ cup jaggery
- 10 oz. Tamarind Pulp
- 2 teaspoon dry ginger root
- 4 tablespoons red chili powder
- 2 oz. whole cumin (roasted)
- 1 cup water
Method:
- Boil water in a pot
- Add Tamarind Pulp, sugar and jaggery and let boil for 10 minutes
- Add rest of spices and boil for another 5 to 7 minutes on low heat
- Drain using a fine strainer and store in a container to cool
FINAL PLATING
- Dice Yellowfin Tuna into fine pieces and place it into a bowl
- Separate coriander top and stem, chop separately then set aside baby coriander for garnish at end
- Finely chop the shallot
- Juice lemon into a small bowl and set aside
- Dice avocado
- In a medium bowl mix boiled potatoes, shallot, coriander stem, Togarashi Spice, Chaat Masala, lemon juice, tamarind chutney and puffed black rice.
- Place the tuna mixture in a serving bowl.
- Place sliced radish, crispy sunchoke and garnish with baby coriander.