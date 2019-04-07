



The hunt is on for a hit-and-run driver accused of mowing down a 14-year-old girl in a Brooklyn crosswalk.

Sources tell CBS2 the woman initially stopped to check on the girl, but then fled the scene.

Surveillance video from March 27 shows what appears to be a black Dodge Charger with Georgia license plates speeding down the street before crashing into the girl at the corner of 47th Street and Ninth Avenue in Borough Park.

The driver stopped and offered to drive the girl home, sources said. But when a witness protested, saying the police needed to be called and the girl needed to go to a hospital, the woman allegedly drove away.

The 14-year-old was treated for bruising to her body.

Police said they’re searching for a white woman, about 35 to 40 years old, with a medium to heavy build and brown hair.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.