NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A collision sent an MTA bus crashing into a bagel shop in Queens.

It happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday at 58th Street and Woodside Avenue in Woodside.

The MTA said a car sped through a red light and struck the Q-18 bus, sending it crashing into Bagels Plus.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital with foot and wrist injuries.

No one else was hurt, but the bagel shop was damaged.