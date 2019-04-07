By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! We have crisp temperatures and clear skies across the area, but we’ll warm up nicely this afternoon! Expect dry and mild conditions despite increasing clouds, with high temps in the mid 60s. Any outdoor plans are looking good!

Tomorrow will start off the new week with many spots reaching the low and mid 70s – a far cry from the dreary, chilly, damp Friday. The bad news is that scattered showers are likely, even a few thunderstorms too.

Temps cool back down into the 60s on Tuesday with dry conditions returning, and cooler yet for the rest of the week with temps dropping into the 50s.