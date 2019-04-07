Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 36-year-old man was killed when a car slammed into a tree Sunday in Queens.
It happen shortly before 7 a.m. near Lefferts Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue.
Police said the 34-year-old woman behind the wheel lost control of her Jeep and crashed into a tree.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said her passenger suffered massive trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.