NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 36-year-old man was killed when a car slammed into a tree Sunday in Queens.

It happen shortly before 7 a.m. near Lefferts Boulevard and South Conduit Avenue.

Police said the 34-year-old woman behind the wheel lost control of her Jeep and crashed into a tree.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said her passenger suffered massive trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.