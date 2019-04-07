



Shocking video has just been released of a disturbing hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

Surveillance cameras captured the car, barreling down 47th Street in the Borough Park section and striking a 14-year-old girl back on March 27 at around 4 p.m.

The teen is sent flying through the intersection.

Miraculously, the girl reportedly escaped the collision without any serious injuries. The driver was seen briefly getting out to check on her, but then leaves the scene soon after.

Police are now looking for the driver of that car, which is described as a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia license plates.

The driver is allegedly a white woman, about 35 to 40 years-old, with a medium to heavy build and brown hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.