



Wine Riot’s nationwide tasting tour arrives in Brooklyn next weekend.

The event will feature everything from interactive wine tastings to crash courses for wine novices and experts alike.

“You’ll get to try a hundred different varieties of wine. There’s a bubbly bar, which is a sparkling wines from all over the world, and you get to try that. There’s a scavenger hunt, photo booth,” award-winning sommelier and spokesperson for the event Zachary Gross told CBS2. “So it’s a really fun and educational event.”

Gross also talked about the best wine glasses to have in your home, tasting tips and more.

CBS2 viewers can use the code “WCBS20” for 20 percent off general admissions tickets to the event. For more information, click here.