BALTIMORE, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Clint Frazier has been waiting for his chance to shine in a Yankee uniform. With the team’s plethora of injuries, the prized prospect is finally getting another shot in the outfield and delivered his biggest moment as a pro Saturday.

Aaron Judge homered twice and Frazier hit a three-run shot in the eighth inning as New York beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 for their first series win of the season.

Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning and connected with a runner on in the third, his first two homers of the year. The 6-foot-7 slugger had 52 in 2017 and 27 last season.

Both long balls came off Dylan Bundy, who allowed a major league-high 41 home runs in 2018.

That was the extent of New York’s offense until the eighth. With Baltimore leading 4-3, Miguel Castro (0-1) issued a two-out walk and a single before Frazier put a 2-2 pitch into the left field seats. After a concussion in spring training wrecked his 2018 season, Frazier was recalled from the minors Monday and had not homered in the majors since July 28, 2017.

Adam Ottavino (1-0) got the win despite allowing two inherited runners to score in the seventh. Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his second save.

After starting the season by losing two of three to both the Orioles and Detroit at home, New York has rattled off successive victories in Baltimore and will go for a series sweep Sunday.

Trey Mancini hit his fourth home run for the Orioles, who have dropped three in a row.

The Yankees have won seven straight at Camden Yards, matching their longest streak at the stadium since it opened in 1992. New York has also homered in 13 successive games at the ballpark.

In this one, the Yankees had to rally after Judge gave them a 3-1 lead in the third. Renato Nunez singled home a run in the fifth for Baltimore, and pinch-hitters Chris Davis and Rio Ruiz drove in runs with outs in the seventh to make it 4-3.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth, Davis grounded out sharply to first base against Chad Green. Davis is 0 for 19 this season and hitless in his last 40 at-bats dating back to September.

DOUBLE THE FUN:

Judge has eight career multi-homer games — four against the Orioles.

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances (shoulder) threw a 36-pitch bullpen Friday and is expected to face hitters on Monday. Luis Severino (shoulder) played long toss Saturday and felt fine, manager Aaron Boone said, adding the right-hander has yet to throw off the mound.

UP NEXT:

Domingo German (1-0, 0.00 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday after tossing five innings of one-hit ball against Detroit on Monday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)