NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 41 pound cat needs a new home… and new diet.

You read that right.

Barsik is five years old and 41 pounds.

He is “extremely obese and needs a home that can help him get to an ideal weight,” according to Animal Care Centers of New York City.

For now, Barsik is staying in the shelter’s office, because he’s too big for its housing.

If you’d like to adopt him, visit the ACC at 110th Street and Second Avenue in Manhattan.