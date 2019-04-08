



– Families and homeowners hit by Superstorm Sandy should see more relief help on the way thanks to an additional $55 million in federal funds to rebuild damaged properties.

Officials also said they would be eliminating the $150,000 cap on assistance grants, offering 19 more months rental assistance and freezing attempts by FEMA to demand money be paid back on some previous aid.

Gov. Phil Murphy, Sen. Bob Menendez and Rep. Frank Pallone, Jr. made the announcement Monday.

“With this significant amount of new funding and rental assistance we now have hope that all Sandy families will have the financial support they need to finish their rebuilding projects to return home,” said Murphy.

“Some were defrauded by their building contractor; some had to spend tens of thousands of dollars fighting flood insurance companies in court; and some remain paralyzed by the fear of dreaded claw-back letters,” said Menendez. “These Sandy survivors have faced many different obstacles. But at the end of the day they all share the same dream of returning home and getting on with their lives. Their marathon is not yet over but today the finish line is on the horizon, and the day they can return home is within reach.”

Sandy hit more than six years ago, causing billions of dollars in damage.

