NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Baby boomers and retirees are hitting the gym in record numbers and studies show that also means there’s a big demand for mature trainers.
CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge found out more on Monday on what it takes to find the right fit.
At 62, Carol Michaels moves likes shes half her age. She teaches fitness classes and personal training, specializing in osteoporosis and cancer exercise for a more mature clientele.
“Many people at that age have hip replacement, knee replacements … you need to understand how to work with that clientele. Also, the older clientele can relate better to an older trainer,” Michaels said.
An increasing number of people nearing retirement age and beyond are hitting the gym, according to the International Sports Sciences Association, all looking for the right fitness routine.
“Especially baby boomers. (They) are much more aware of health and fitness and want to stay active,” certified personal trainer Kyle Harrow said.
“I went for my annual physical to my doctor and I said, ‘I don’t want a perky 20 something in spandex telling this then-60 something-year-old body what to do,” Lynne Ranieri said.
Ranieri found Michaels six years ago, referred by her doctor for her long list of accreditations and awards, including winning the fitness trainer of the year award with IDEA, the country’s largest health and fitness association.
It’s a group that stresses the importance of having a qualified instructor to prevent injuries.
“I started working with a young trainer, finding I was getting injured a number of times. I have to go to physical therapy, because my body just couldn’t do what my 20-year-old body wanted to do,” Michele Grossman said.
When it comes to finding the right trainer, fitness experts say there are some specific questions you should ask.
QUESTIONS TO ASK WHEN FINDING YOUR PERSONAL TRAINER
- Where did you get certified as a personal trainer?
- What are your certifications?
- What questions will you ask me about my health?
- What type of exercises will I be doing?
- Should I train before or after work?
- What advice can you give me about my diet?
- Should I eat protein or carbs after my workout?
- How many days should I work out per week?
- Do you recommend any at-home work?
- What do you do when you are not being a personal trainer?
Regardless of age, master trainer Brian McManious said you should always make sure they’re certified.
“I would definitely ask you do you have any injury? We would sit down. We would go through an assessment and find out if there’s any medical assessment you need to know,” McManious said.
And experts say start slow, with a gentle stretch. Get medical advice before launching into a strenuous program.
I 100%, absolutely agree with the information given here. It is extremely important to know what kind of person your trainer is, their ideals and views towards fitness and feel that connection as over the course of days and weeks they will be learning your body and fitness levels and figuring out how to coach and motivate you to your results. My parents have in their days met some terrible trainers and though I feel I would have made an amazing one due to my capacity to talk and motivate others it wasn’t in my cards. In any case, what a great read, I enjoyed and took some good stuff away here.
