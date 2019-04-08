



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! Make sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door – we have a soggy morning across the area as showers and even some thundershowers move through.

You’ll want to dress for spring warmth today though, because many spots away from the coasts will soar in the the 60s & 70s! Another round of showers with embedded rumbles looks to move through late this evening, but the bulk of it should just miss us to the south. Just keep the umbrella handy!

Tomorrow will be another day with a chance for showers but the bigger story will be the temperature drop. It appears we’ll top off in the mid 60s in the wee morning hours, with temps hovering in the upper 40s during the afternoon along with fog & drizzle.

Enjoy the warmth today!